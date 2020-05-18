Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading 9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) traded up 9% during trading on Monday after Nomura raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $36.00. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bilibili traded as high as $34.10 and last traded at $33.66, 9,191,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 53% from the average session volume of 6,020,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bilibili from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 21,473 shares in the last quarter. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. bought a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $169,705,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $27,298,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,031,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,833,000 after acquiring an additional 209,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 1,359.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 413,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 18.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

