Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading 9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on May 18th, 2020

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) traded up 9% during trading on Monday after Nomura raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $36.00. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bilibili traded as high as $34.10 and last traded at $33.66, 9,191,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 53% from the average session volume of 6,020,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bilibili from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 21,473 shares in the last quarter. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. bought a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $169,705,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $27,298,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,031,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,833,000 after acquiring an additional 209,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 1,359.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 413,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 18.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit