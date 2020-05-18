CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Joseph S. Dimartino Sells 3,053 Shares

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 3,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $64,937.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CBZ stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,469. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $277.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.61 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,982,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,386,000 after buying an additional 195,434 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,197,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,242,000 after buying an additional 570,843 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,309,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,258,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after buying an additional 486,244 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,219,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after buying an additional 281,376 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

