Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Director Acquires $472,577.04 in Stock

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Director Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel acquired 543,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $472,577.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

On Monday, May 18th, Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel bought 973,362 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $914,960.28.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel bought 1,017,475 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $834,329.50.

On Monday, May 11th, Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel bought 3,004,026 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,673,583.14.

Shares of CDEV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.96. 14,576,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,954,337. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $233.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 7.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.92). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 56.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.29 million. On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CDEV. ValuEngine raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 93,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61,756 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.