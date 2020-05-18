Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 144,183 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 380,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,183 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $90,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $8.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $271.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,755,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,873,339. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

