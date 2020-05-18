Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $19.03 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,798 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390,754 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,031.1% in the 1st quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 939,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,003,000 after purchasing an additional 930,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,530,000 after purchasing an additional 892,603 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,320,000 after acquiring an additional 788,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,799.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 757,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,172,000 after acquiring an additional 737,837 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.69. 14,111,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,836,231. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.83 and a 1-year high of $164.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.