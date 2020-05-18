Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,051 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 42,410 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $19,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 171.2% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 15.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 75,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 532.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 23.1% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 22.1% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nord/LB downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.83.

BA traded up $15.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.44. 43,740,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,364,574. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

