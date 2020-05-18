Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,944 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.7% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $80,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $8.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $296.04. 6,003,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,075,986. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

