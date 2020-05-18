Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,970 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,465,075,000 after purchasing an additional 134,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,384,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,653,020,000 after buying an additional 282,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,236,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,319,000 after acquiring an additional 221,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $877,754,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,168,000 after buying an additional 108,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,401 shares of company stock worth $7,236,846. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $10.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.27. 6,016,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,478,549. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.78. The firm has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

