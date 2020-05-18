Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 18,184 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,630 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,184 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $15.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.44. The company had a trading volume of 43,756,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,364,574. The company has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nord/LB cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Vertical Group cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra cut Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

