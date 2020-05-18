Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 5,059 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $263.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,386,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,873,339. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.87 and its 200-day moving average is $278.21.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

