Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,767 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $302.76. 3,986,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378,760. The company has a market cap of $132.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

