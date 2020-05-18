Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.85. 5,058,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,632. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.25. The company has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Vertical Research started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.07.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

