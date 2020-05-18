Cetera Advisors LLC Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,867 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,527.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,319,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,121,000 after buying an additional 1,269,482 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $73,901,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,796,000 after buying an additional 849,501 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,156,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,184,000 after purchasing an additional 723,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $68.80. 11,916,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,374,105. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.47.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.