Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $360.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,854,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,230. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.59. The company has a market capitalization of $101.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.