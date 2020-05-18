Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 37,942 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 334,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,942 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.0% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Gresham Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Gresham Partners LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 157.2% during the first quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 24,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.16. 34,085,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,178,383. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

