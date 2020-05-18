Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 7,251 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,943 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,800 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,843,000 after acquiring an additional 644,931 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,222,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,014,000 after purchasing an additional 116,604 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $4.77 on Monday, reaching $148.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,557,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,670,774. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.90 and its 200-day moving average is $153.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.