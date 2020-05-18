Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 21,697 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,697 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after buying an additional 138,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,407,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,524,000 after buying an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,425,000 after buying an additional 81,237 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 805,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,270,000 after buying an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 507,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,628,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $75.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,778. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $107.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.85.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

