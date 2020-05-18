Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 2,970 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.6% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Gresham Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Gresham Partners LLC now owns 35,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Dan L Duncan Foundation boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Dan L Duncan Foundation now owns 890,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,438,000 after acquiring an additional 142,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 61,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.81. 12,381,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.55. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

