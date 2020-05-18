Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 2,238 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.07. 21,474,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,522,885. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.83.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

