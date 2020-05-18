Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 19,572 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,572 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 215,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,056,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 397,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,297,000 after purchasing an additional 30,440 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.62. 7,020,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,847,301. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.89.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

