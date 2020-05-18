Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,813 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH traded up $2.40 on Monday, hitting $293.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,014,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540,016. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The firm has a market cap of $275.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,637 shares of company stock valued at $20,783,413. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

