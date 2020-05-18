Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,573,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,643. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.174 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.