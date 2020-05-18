Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 2,416 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 296,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,651,000 after acquiring an additional 18,684 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 311,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,498,000 after purchasing an additional 88,944 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $8.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $296.04. 6,003,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,075,986. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.