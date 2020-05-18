Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 11,878 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,878 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $2.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,405,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,188. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

