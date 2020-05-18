Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,533 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after buying an additional 2,439,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,071,000 after acquiring an additional 342,849 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,308,281,000 after acquiring an additional 505,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,032,498,000 after acquiring an additional 394,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA traded up $10.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $350.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,359,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,437,768. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $356.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.82 and its 200-day moving average is $247.30. The stock has a market cap of $215.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.69.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,180.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

