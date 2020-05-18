Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 9,589 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,589 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $7.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.70. 46,971,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,581,910. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.55 and its 200-day moving average is $147.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

