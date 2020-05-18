ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Up 8.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) shot up 8.7% during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $70.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ChemoCentryx traded as high as $59.11 and last traded at $58.49, 1,675,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 154% from the average session volume of 659,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.80.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CCXI. BidaskClub upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 42,631 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,146,897.16. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 118,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,696.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 15,341 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $770,271.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,897 shares in the company, valued at $117,084,548.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 269,450 shares of company stock worth $13,767,342. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 2.08.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 100.55% and a negative net margin of 192.93%. The company had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

