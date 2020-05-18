Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,892 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,965,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,729,070. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $187.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

