Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) Director Sam Levinson Buys 14,334 Shares

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) Director Sam Levinson bought 14,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $82,133.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,434 shares in the company, valued at $329,096.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CLPR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.03. 105,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,572. Clipper Realty Inc has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.68 million, a P/E ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $30.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Clipper Realty Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 725.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CLPR. ValuEngine upgraded Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

