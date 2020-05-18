Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) Director Sam Levinson Buys 14,334 Shares

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) Director Sam Levinson bought 14,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $82,133.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,434 shares in the company, valued at $329,096.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
CLPR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.03. 105,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,572. Clipper Realty Inc has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.68 million, a P/E ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81.
Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $30.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Clipper Realty Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 725.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on CLPR. ValuEngine upgraded Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.
About Clipper Realty
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
