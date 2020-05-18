Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Trading Up 9.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)’s share price was up 9.5% on Monday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $46.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Compass Minerals International traded as high as $46.89 and last traded at $46.56, approximately 326,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 360,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.51.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In related news, CFO James D. Standen bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.82 per share, for a total transaction of $97,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

