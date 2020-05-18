Contrarian Value Fund Ltd (ASX:CVF) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Contrarian Value Fund Ltd (ASX:CVF) announced a interim dividend on Friday, May 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of ASX CVF opened at A$0.76 ($0.54) on Monday. Contrarian Value Fund has a twelve month low of A$0.62 ($0.44) and a twelve month high of A$1.19 ($0.84).

About Contrarian Value Fund

Arowana Australasian Value Opportunities Fund Ltd is based in Australia.

