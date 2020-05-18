CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Director Purchases $38,500.00 in Stock

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Director Myron Kaplan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,975.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRMD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.95. 171,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,289. CorMedix Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRMD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CorMedix from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CorMedix by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 100,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,501 shares during the period.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

