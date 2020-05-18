Crown (CRW) Price Tops $0.0604 on Top Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last seven days, Crown has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for about $0.0604 or 0.00000621 BTC on exchanges including Braziliex, Bittrex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Crown has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $1,885.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,728.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $247.35 or 0.02542513 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00638537 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012350 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,698,279 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crown.tech . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Braziliex, YoBit, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

