Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Shares Up 10.2% After Insider Buying Activity

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)’s stock price shot up 10.2% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $36.49 and last traded at $36.04, 352,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 377,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.69.

Specifically, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.46 per share, for a total transaction of $252,637.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,356 shares in the company, valued at $397,255.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $36,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,434.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $338,062 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUB. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Cubic from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Cubic from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Cubic from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cubic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.23 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 0.40%. Cubic’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cubic by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cubic during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Cubic during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Cubic by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cubic by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

