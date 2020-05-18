D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Director Sells $93,134.73 in Stock

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $93,134.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DHI traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,893,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,248. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra upgraded D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the first quarter worth $213,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the first quarter worth $10,698,000. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 73.6% in the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,346,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,766,000 after purchasing an additional 994,880 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the first quarter worth $1,191,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 176.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 106,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 67,941 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

