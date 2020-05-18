Daniel Khoshaba Acquires 20,000 Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) CEO Daniel Khoshaba bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,630. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.31. 24,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,088. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61. The company has a market cap of $12.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.19. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.43.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 67.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 79,987 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 197,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.2% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 662,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. 25.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

