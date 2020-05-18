Daniel Khoshaba Acquires 20,000 Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) CEO Daniel Khoshaba bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,630. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:WHLR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.31. 24,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,088. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61. The company has a market cap of $12.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.19. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.43.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.
About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.
