Datum (DAT) Market Capitalization Achieves $919,683.65

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Datum has a total market capitalization of $919,683.65 and approximately $20,044.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datum has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Datum token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Datum Profile

Datum is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

