Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Trading Up 8.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) was up 8.6% on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $155.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Deckers Outdoor traded as high as $156.88 and last traded at $152.97, approximately 590,116 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 511,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.83.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $217.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

