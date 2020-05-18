Deutsche Bank Cuts Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $35.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.97.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,867. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

In related news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,527 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

