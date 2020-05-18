Dimecoin Hits One Day Volume of $7,496.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Dimecoin has a market cap of $724,353.06 and approximately $7,496.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00016937 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003132 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000892 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002479 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

