DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Trading Up 8.2% on Analyst Upgrade

DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) was up 8.2% on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $35.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. DISH Network traded as high as $27.11 and last traded at $26.74, approximately 3,524,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,632,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DISH. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of DISH Network from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

In related news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $408,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $447,515.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $76,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,894.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $817,170. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Corp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

