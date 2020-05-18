Dusk Network (DUSK) Trading Up 20.4% Over Last Week

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 18th. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $5.22 million and $375,684.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar. One Dusk Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042579 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.70 or 0.03368420 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00053980 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00031149 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,546,462 tokens. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

