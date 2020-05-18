Edward W. Rabin Purchases 4,500 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Stock

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,523.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE SBH traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.01. 1,896,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,037. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.39 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 491.27% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Sally Beauty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sally Beauty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 54,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

