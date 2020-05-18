First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,806 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in Walmart by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 28,755 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,816,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,329,981. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.73. The firm has a market cap of $356.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $100.25 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990 over the last ninety days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

