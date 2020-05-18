First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $20.81 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,803 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $20,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,751,888 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.72. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

