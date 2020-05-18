First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 13,759 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,759 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.93. 13,918,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,836,455. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $119.83 and a one year high of $164.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

