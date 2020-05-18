First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 403 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $2,754,179,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,155 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 637.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $859,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,542 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $549,597,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after purchasing an additional 772,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.46.

NYSE MA traded up $10.96 on Monday, reaching $289.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,037,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,611. The firm has a market cap of $279.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

