First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Trading 8.4% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)’s stock price traded up 8.4% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.54, 287,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 67% from the average session volume of 171,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

Specifically, Director Gregory B. Lykins purchased 2,500 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,801 shares in the company, valued at $5,319,622. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robin N. Elliott purchased 2,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.89 per share, with a total value of $43,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,543.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $398,053 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of First Busey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Busey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $830.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $96.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.26 million. First Busey had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, research analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at $1,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

