First Pacific Advisors LP Has $1.23 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 96.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,550 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $4,518,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 28,657 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total transaction of $42,963.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,822.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.35, for a total value of $2,067,962.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,748 shares of company stock worth $67,122,008. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,398,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,094,961. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a PE ratio of 866.86, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.05.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.