First Pacific Advisors LP Has $224.81 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,337,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295,529 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 3.2% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $224,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $17,296,742,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,904,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,052,000 after acquiring an additional 710,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $2,180,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,556,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,601,000 after acquiring an additional 782,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,202,000 after acquiring an additional 732,676 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.68.

NYSE:C traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.67. 39,379,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,039,832. The company has a market capitalization of $87.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.83. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average of $65.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

